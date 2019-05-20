Exit polls: Take a look at the key states and how the numbers stack up in favour of BJP

According to News 18-IPSOS exit polls, the NDA is set to form the government with a clear majority. The Congress, on the other hand, performed poorly as compared to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NDA is expected to win 336 seats, with BJP alone pocketing 276 seats. The UPA is lagging behind with just 82 seats in its kitty and the Congress managing only 46.

Moneycontrol’s Aakriti Handa takes a quick look at the exit polls, the key states and how the numbers stack up in favour of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.