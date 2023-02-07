Existing excise regime in Delhi likely to continue as new policy being prepared: Sources

The existing excise regime in the national capital involving retail liquor trade by the Delhi government corporations is likely to be extended as a new policy is being prepared, official sources said.

The Delhi government scrapped its Excise Policy 2021-22 and withdrew it on August 31 last year after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Returning to the old excise regime, the government had allowed its four corporations to open liquor vends, replacing the private vendors under the Excise Policy 2021-22.A three-member committee was formed by the government to come out with a fresh excise policy while the corporations were given the responsibility to open and run liquor vends in the city for six months from September 1 last year.

However, the sources said on Monday, the committee headed by the principal secretary (finance) is yet to submit its report to the government. It is unlikely that the entire process of preparation of a final policy with required approvals by the Council of Ministers as well as the LG will be completed within the month of February, said a source.

”In the event of a new policy still being firmed up, the government is likely to extend the old excise regime currently under operation beyond February,” he said.The six-month period for which the old excise regime was allowed to operate ends on February 28.The sources said a draft of the new excise policy is yet to be submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the charge of the excise department. Currently, there are 570 retail liquor stores and more than 950 hotels, restaurants and clubs have the license to serve alcohol in the city.Earlier, the three-member committee, given the responsibility to come up with a new excise policy, had sought a month’s extension to finish it. Related stories India Energy Week Live Updates: From hydrogen-run truck to uniform made of bottles - Day 1 saw many ...

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

PTI