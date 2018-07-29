App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exim Bank asks MP to seek GI tags for Indori Poha, mawa jalebi

After carrying out a study titled "Export Strategy for Madhya Pradesh", the Exim Bank has suggested the government to seek GI tags for the Poha and Mawa Jalebi, as per a press release issued by the state government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Export and Import Bank (EXIM) of India has suggested to the Madhya Pradesh government to seek Geographical Indication (GI) tags for Indori Poha and the Burhanpuri delicacy, Mawa Jalebi.

Besides Poha and Mawa Jalebi, the EXIM Bank report has also asked the state to seek a GI tag for Chanderi saree of Chanderi and Jali work of Gwalior, it stated.

A Geographical Indication is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

In order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place.

So far, 14 products of Andhra Pradesh and 30 products of Karnataka have received the maximum G.I. tags in the country, it said.

State Women and Child Development Minister and Burhanpur MLA Archana Chitnis said, "We are going to get details to file application for claiming GI tag for Mawa Jalebi".

The EXIM study revealed that the international trade of Madhya Pradesh had touched 2.4 billion dollars mark in 2016-17, stated the release.

Madhya Pradesh ranked 15th in the country among the states, with the export trade contributing 1.6 per cent of the total international exports of the country, it said.

The study report said that obtaining the GI tag for new products would help the central state in achieving the goal of 10 billion dollars export by 2022, it said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 07:50 pm

