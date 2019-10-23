Exercise utmost caution while travelling to Turkey: India's advisory to nationals

India on October 23 asked its nationals to exercise "utmost caution" while travelling to Turkey in view of the situation in the region. The government of India has been receiving queries from Indian nationals on travelling to Turkey in view of the situation in the region, an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Turkey said.

Although there have been no reports of untoward incident in the country so far involving Indian nationals, travellers are requested to exercise utmost caution while travelling to Turkey, the advisory said.

Those requiring assistance may get in touch with the Indian missions and posts, it said and also provided helpline numbers.

The advisory comes amid strain in ties between the two countries after Ankara issued several statements on Kashmir since August 6.

Earlier this month, India had said it "deeply regrets" the statements of Turkey attacking New Delhi on the Kashmir issue, and termed it an internal matter.

Later, India had also said it was "deeply concerned" over the "unilateral military offensive" by Turkey in northeastern Syria and asserted that the action can undermine stability in the region as well as the fight against terrorism.