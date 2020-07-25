App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exempt 'corona warriors' from traffic challans issued during lockdown: Delhi BJP to police chief

Doctors, nurses, journalists, government employees and those associated with essential and approved services, who worked on the front line to protect the people of Delhi from coronavirus, travelled extensively during the lockdown, Gupta said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday requested the commissioner of police to exempt frontline COVID-19 workers from traffic challans issued to them during the lockdown period. He said a Lok Adalat should be convened soon to dispose all traffic challans issued during the lockdown.

Doctors, nurses, journalists, government employees and those associated with essential and approved services, who worked on the front line to protect the people of Delhi from coronavirus, travelled extensively during the lockdown, Gupta said in a statement.

"These are our corona warriors and they may face financial problems due to heavy challans. Corona warriors could not also seek challan-related assistance as the Traffic Lok Adalat is still closed," he said.

Close
Many routes in Delhi were restricted while some were open for one-way movement only. People unintentionally violated traffic rules for which huge challans have been issued, Gupta added.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #BJP #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.