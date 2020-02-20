App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exclusive theatre command for J&K at 'ideation stage': Army chief

Gen Naravane's remarks come days after Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said there are plans to have a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir which will include the IB portion

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

An exclusive theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir is at an "ideation stage" and there will be detailed discussions before anything is finalised, Army chief Gen M M Naravane said on February 20.

Gen Naravane's remarks come days after Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said there are plans to have a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir which will include the IB (International Boundary) portion.

"It (theatre command for J&K) is at the ideation stage. The broad contours have not been finalised. There will be detailed discussions before anything is finalised. We must make a roadmap," Gen Naravane told a select group of reporters.

Rolling out big ticket military reforms, Gen Rawat on Monday had said India would have two to five theatre commands to deal with future security challenges along the western and northern borders and the first one is expected to be operational by 2022.

The chief of defence staff had said the Western and the Eastern commands of the Indian Navy would be merged into the proposed Peninsular Command and it would take care of security challenges in the entire Indian Ocean region.

Gen Rawat had said security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir will be handled by a dedicated theatre command in a major revamp of existing structures.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

