Exclusive | KV Kamath says 'absolutely not looking at any government role now'

Rejecting speculation that he will be taking up a role in the Union Cabinet, veteran banker KV Kamath on July 7 said he is "absolutely not looking at any government role now'.

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, KV Kamath said: 'My thoughts are always with the country, but I need to put my feet up'.

“India is destined for great things,” Kamath said.

For months, news reports suggested that Kamath would be inducted into the Union Cabinet and may play a role in the Finance Ministry.

Kamath, 72, a mechanical engineer by training and an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, was being spoken of as someone whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi may tap for a senior role in Indian government.

He has a resume that few other possess, as well the skills and contacts that PM Modi may need if India has to quickly aim for double-digit growth.

Kamath was the CEO of India’s second-largest private-sector lender ICICI Bank for 13 years until 2009, and the chairman of Infosys for nearly four years till 2015.

In a career of nearly half a century, he has amassed a deep knowledge of high finance and the broader economy while also maintaining close connections with India Inc.

Kamath worked with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila for eight years before taking the top job at ICICI Bank. His multilateral finance credentials were further burnished with his latest assignment, a five-year stint as the founding-president of the five-nation New Development Bank in Shanghai. The latter will be particularly valuable now, given the state of relations with India’s cantankerous eastern neighbour.