Exclusive beer shops to come up in Punjab, says FM Harpal Cheema

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

The Cabinet on March 10 approved an excise policy for the financial year 2023-24, which aims to collect Rs 9,754 crore.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema here on Friday said exclusive beer shops will come up within the municipal areas in the state.

Earlier, beer was being sold at various vends where other types of liquor are available but many people ''in modern society do not like to visit there", Cheema said.

Therefore, it has been decided to permit the opening of exclusive beer shops within the municipal areas of the state.

