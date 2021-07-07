Exclusive | Assam’s war on drugs to continue, it’s a very focussed operation: State Police chief Mahanta

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

The Assam Police has launched an all-out offensive on drugs. Several people, including women drug traffickers, have been arrested across the state and narcotics worth crores of rupees seized from them.

The ongoing crackdown has also unearthed a well-oiled drug trafficking network, which spreads from India’s Northeast to the rest of the country, and probably beyond.

Sample this. On June 22, the police seized methamphetamine worth over Rs 12 crore from a Guwahati-bound bus in Karbi Anglong district. The contraband drugs were concealed in the engine cabin. Two women hailing from as far as Tamil Nadu, along with the bus driver, were arrested in this connection.

On June 17, the kingpin of an international drug trafficking network was arrested. Nicknamed ‘Didi’, the woman in her early fifties, was also held in the Karbi Anglong district. A native of Manipur’s Senapati district, Didi ran her drug network, which was based at Dimapur in Nagaland.

Assam Police caught her along with an accomplice when she had reached Janakpukhuri in Karbi Anglong to deliver 164 packets of heroin in a car. The value of the seized consignment was estimated to be Rs 7 crore.

“This is the result of a very focussed operation against drug trafficking. As soon as the new government took over, the Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) gave us instructions to launch a state-wide anti-narcotics operation,” Assam police chief, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, told Moneycontrol.

“Earlier our operations had resulted in seizure of drugs and arrest of a handful of people. This time, we have widened the net, and have gone after everyone involved in this illicit trade, from street peddlers, suppliers, to distributors and even end-users,” he said.

“We have also busted many make-shift drug manufacturing units. Many big fish have been caught and more will be nabbed soon,” Mahanta added.

According to data shared by GP Singh, Special DGP, Assam Police, a total of 723 cases were registered, 1,253 people arrested and drugs worth Rs 131.89 crore seized between May 10 and June 29, 2021.

Mahanta explained: “From a transit route, Assam has now become a destination. All kinds of drugs are being recovered during our raids in urban, semi-urban areas and even the hinterland,” Mahanta said.

The seized contraband included 16.73 kg of heroin, 10.28 kg opium, 3,314 kg poppy straw, 9,48,736 tablets/capsules (including Yaba), 6,859 kg ganja (marijuana), 1.93 kg morphine, 3 kg crystal methamphetamine and 58,571 bottles of cough syrup.

Mahanta claimed that some people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar arrived in Assam and engaged in poppy cultivation with the help of locals. “We have busted that gang also,” he said, without revealing details about their modus operandi.

Police also claim to have destroyed cannabis cultivation in more than 10 acres of land between May 10 and June 29 this year.

The Myanmar connection

For a long time, Myanmar has been the source of synthetic drugs, mostly the injectable variant of heroin, popularly called No. 4. The consignments are supplied from makeshift labs in Myanmar close to India’s Manipur border and then pushed to other states in the Northeast.

Besides heroin, Yaba tablets are in great demand not only in India but also in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

On June 22, police seized 1.6 lakh Yaba tablets from a house in Assam’s capital Guwahati.

“Most of these drugs come from the Golden Triangle,” Mahanta said.

Experts say that towards the end of the last century, drug cartels in the Golden Triangle—the area where the borders of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos meet—switched to the production of methamphetamine or meth, turning it into a more lucrative trade than heroin.

The popularity of meth soared in Thailand, where it is known as `Yaba’, or `crazy drug’. According to some reports, Thailand banned the drug in the early 1970s.

In Bangladesh, the name Yaba has metamorphosed into `baba’.

Myanmar’s Shan state is the biggest producer of Yaba tablets. There were reports that makeshift factories produce over 1 billion Yaba pills annually in that region, from where they are smuggled to other Asian countries, Europe and the Americas.

“There is a very large narco-terrorism network in Myanmar. The United Wa State Army, an ethnic rebel group, controls most of the narcotics trade,” the Assam Police DGP said.

Mahanta also stressed the need for coordinated action by all north-eastern states against drug trafficking and smugglers.

(Jayanta Kalita is a Delhi-based senior journalist. Views are personal.)