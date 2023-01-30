Excise scam: Delhi court grants interim bail to businessman Amit Arora

A Delhi court on Monday awarded two-week interim bail to businessman Amit Arora, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal granted the relief to Arora, the director of Buddy Retail, on "humanitarian grounds" as his wife was to undergo a surgery for the removal of gallbladder stones.

"Keeping in view the totality of facts and circumstances, this application is allowed and the accused Amit Arora is granted interim bail for two weeks," the judge said.

The court passed the order on the application moved by Advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Arora, seeking interim bail for a period of eight weeks.

The court directed the accused not to leave the "limits of Delhi-NCR, unless and until the same is necessary in connection with treatment of his wife". The court granted the interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with one surety of the like amount, and directed him not to "destroy or tamper" with evidence or "influence" any witness of the case.

Parliament's Budget session from Tuesday; Willing to discuss every matter under rules: Govt; Oppn ra... The court also said if his wife's surgery does not take place on February 1 as scheduled, he shall surrender before the Jail Superintendent concerned the next day, and will seek his interim bail afresh after re-scheduling of the surgery. The ED has alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying Delhi's Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders. It said licence fee was waived or reduced and L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. The FIR in the case was instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.