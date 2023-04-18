 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excise scam: Court reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case for April 26

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, for April 26.

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved the order after hearing arguments on his application seeking relief claiming his custody is no longer required for investigation.

The ED opposed the application, asserting the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming the former Delhi deputy chief minister had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy. The federal anti-money laundering agency also said it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, appearing for the ED, told the judge the agency is likely to file a supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia and co-accused Arun Pillai and Amandeep Dhal by the end of this month.