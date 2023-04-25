 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excise policy scam: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia, 3 others

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The CBI on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and three others in the excise policy scam case, officials said.

Special Judge M K Nagpal fixed May 12 for considering the charge sheet after the CBI submitted that the prosecution sanction against Sisodia has already been procured from competent authorities.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 and it filed the charge sheet on the 58th day which may deny him the chance of getting default bail.  In a case of corruption, the investigation agency must file charge sheet against an accused within 60 days of arrest, else the person becomes eligible for default bail.

The agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla, liquor trader Amandeep Singh Dhall and private person Arjun Pandey in the charge sheet.