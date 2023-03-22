 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excise policy: Manish Sisodia sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent the senior AAP leader to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

The anti-money laundering probe agency has so far quizzed Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.

On Tuesday, the special court deferred the hearing to March 25 on the bail plea of Sisodia in the main case being probed by the CBI.