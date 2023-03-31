 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excise policy case: Sisodia architect of conspiracy, says court; rejects bail

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

The court said his release may adversely impact the ongoing investigation and "seriously hamper" its progress.

Manish Sisodia had earlier sought bail saying he was neither a flight risk nor the CBI found anything incriminating against him in its probe into the alleged irregularities relating to the excise policy.

A court in Delhi on Friday dismissed a bail plea of incarcerated former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case lodged by the CBI, saying prima facie the AAP leader is the architect of the criminal conspiracy in the matter.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had reserved order on the AAP leader's bail plea on March 24, said he was not inclined to release him at this stage.

"Thus, it is clear from the above discussion that the applicant had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of objectives of the said conspiracy... Thus, as per allegations made by the prosecution and the evidence collected in support thereof so far, the applicant can prima facie be held to be the architect of the said criminal conspiracy," the judge said.