Excise case: Sisodia seeks time from CBI to appear for questioning

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Sisodia was called for questioning on Sunday in connection with the case, nearly three months after a charge sheet was filed in the matter.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sought time from the CBI to appear for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case, citing the ongoing budget exercise of the city government, officials said Sunday.

The central probe agency is considering Sisodia’s request, they said.

Sisodia, who is also the Finance Minister of Delhi Government, has said that he would be available for questioning after a week, they said.”I have written to the CBI and asked for time for February last week as I am finalising the budget of Delhi and it is a crucial time.