Except 5 leaders, all political detainees in J&K MLA Hostel set to walk free: Report

All political detainees currently held at the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hostel in Srinagar, except five key leaders, are likely to be released by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in batches in January, The Indian Express has reported.

The five leaders — National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, former IAS officer and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement president Shah Faesal, Peoples’ Conference chief Sajad Lone, senior Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar and the party’s youth wing chief Waheed ur Rehman Para are unlikely to be released soon, the report suggests.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the document.

These leaders were put in the MLA Hostel under clauses of preventive detention when, on August 5, the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to what was then the Jammu and Kashmir state, and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

At least six leaders are expected to be released this week subject to them signing the release bond.

In October, reports suggested that political detainees in J&K need to sign a bond that stops them from publicly speaking about the developments in the state such as abrogation of Article 370.

As many as 26 individuals are currently under detention at the MLA Hostel in capital Srinagar. NC’s Salman Sagar, Showkat Ganai, Ali Mohammad Dar and Altaf Kuloo, PDP’s Ajaz Mir and Awami Ittihad Party lawyer and activist Bilal Sultan are among those in detention there.