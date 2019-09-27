App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh appears before court in Babri Masjid demolition case

The court holding the trial of various BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manhor Joshi and Uma Bharti for allegedly conspiring to demolish the mosque at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, had issued summons to Kalyan Singh after it was informed that his term as Rajasthan governor expired in the first week of this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kalyan Singh (Image: Twitter)
Kalyan Singh (Image: Twitter)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Friday appeared before a special CBI court responding to its summons in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th-century structure was razed on December 6 in 1992.

After completion of his term as Rajasthan governor, which accorded him immunity from prosecution in any criminal case during his tenure as a constitutional dignitary, Kalyan Singh had joined the BJP this month.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

