Ex-Union minister Sharad Yadav cremated in MP village

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

The mortal remains of the former Union minister were consigned to flames by his son Shantanu Bundela and daughter Subhasini in his ancestral village Ankhmau at around 5 pm amidst the slogans of "Sharad Yadav Zindabad".  Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

A large number of people from the surrounding areas reached the village to pay tribute to the departed leader.   Earlier in the day, Yadav's body reached Bhopal from Delhi in a chartered plane and was received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, state BJP president VD Sharma, and others.

The mortal remains were taken to Ankhmau, some 100 km away from Bhopal, by road.

Digvijaya Singh accompanied the mortal remains to the village from the Bhopal airport.

Talking to reporters at the airport, chief minister Chouhan said Yadav used to be his neighbour as their villages are located on either side of the Narmada River.