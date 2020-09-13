172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ex-union-minister-raghuvansh-prasad-singh-passes-away-5832341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, former union minister who quit RJD days ago, passes away

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a former union minister and a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, had quit the party on September 10

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on September 13 at the age of 74. Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital after developing post-COVID complications.

Singh had quit the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on September 10, which was seen as a major blow to the party ahead of this year's Bihar Assembly election. However, some reports suggest that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had rejected his resignation.

Singh was a close aide of Lalu Yadav and had resigned as RJD's vice-president in June after reportedly being unhappy with the way the party was being run.

He served in Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet as the Union Minister for Rural Development and is often called the architect of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MNREGA) scheme. He was also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar’s Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency between 1996 and 2014.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan expressed his grief over Singh's demise. In a Hindi tweet, Paswan said, “The death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji, a senior leader of RJD, is a big blow to the politics of Bihar. Raghuvansh Babu always did politics based on issues and throughout his life he fought for social justice and the rights of the exploited, deprived and backward. May his soul rest in peace.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a moving tribute to Singh, saying his death has left a deep void in Bihar and national politics. PM Modi described Singh as a grassroots leader with deep understanding of poverty and problems of the poor.

He also indirectly referred to "churning" that Singh faced in his last days, hinting at his disenchantment with his party the RJD and its leader Lalu Yadav.

"An inner 'manthan' (churning) was going on in him during his last days. He remained true to the ideology he believed in. In the recent past, he had been in news, PM Modi said.

"He was obviously in a state of inner turmoil since it had no longer remained possible for him to be by the side of his old associates. Finally, he gave expression to his feelings through the letters he wrote from the hospital bed, feelings through the letters he wrote from the hospital bed,” the prime minister said. PM Modi made the remarks before dedicating to the nation three petroleum projects via video conferencing in Bihar.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.