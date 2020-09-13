Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, former union minister who quit RJD days ago, passes away

Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on September 13 at the age of 74. Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital after developing post-COVID complications.

Singh had quit the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on September 10, which was seen as a major blow to the party ahead of this year's Bihar Assembly election. However, some reports suggest that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had rejected his resignation.

Singh was a close aide of Lalu Yadav and had resigned as RJD's vice-president in June after reportedly being unhappy with the way the party was being run.

He served in Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet as the Union Minister for Rural Development and is often called the architect of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MNREGA) scheme. He was also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar’s Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency between 1996 and 2014.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan expressed his grief over Singh's demise. In a Hindi tweet, Paswan said, “The death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji, a senior leader of RJD, is a big blow to the politics of Bihar. Raghuvansh Babu always did politics based on issues and throughout his life he fought for social justice and the rights of the exploited, deprived and backward. May his soul rest in peace.”



The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2020



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a moving tribute to Singh, saying his death has left a deep void in Bihar and national politics. PM Modi described Singh as a grassroots leader with deep understanding of poverty and problems of the poor.

He also indirectly referred to "churning" that Singh faced in his last days, hinting at his disenchantment with his party the RJD and its leader Lalu Yadav.

"An inner 'manthan' (churning) was going on in him during his last days. He remained true to the ideology he believed in. In the recent past, he had been in news, PM Modi said.



आदरणीय रघुवंश बाबू! अभी चंद दिन पहले तो AIIMS में आपसे बात हुई थी। मेरे द्वारा जल्द स्वस्थ होने की बात कहने पर आपने कहा था जल्द बाहर आकर साथ में कड़ा संघर्ष करेंगे। पिता जी के जेल जाने के बाद आप चंद लोग ही तो ऊर्जा और प्रेरणा देते रहे है।अचानक चले गए आप और मुझे लगभग अकेला कर गए।

"He was obviously in a state of inner turmoil since it had no longer remained possible for him to be by the side of his old associates. Finally, he gave expression to his feelings through the letters he wrote from the hospital bed, feelings through the letters he wrote from the hospital bed,” the prime minister said. PM Modi made the remarks before dedicating to the nation three petroleum projects via video conferencing in Bihar.