Ex-union minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife Kitty murdered at Delhi Home

Kitty Kumaramangalam was murdered at her residence in Delhi’ Vasant Vihar, say Police. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was murdered at her residence in Delhi’ Vasant Vihar in the night on July 6, police said on July 7. She was 67 years old, they added.

According to news agency PTI, the police suspect attempted robbery to be the motive behind the killing. The cops have apprehended a 24-year-old washerman of the area, identified as Raju, in connection with the case.

Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the washerman had come to the house around 9.00 pm in the night on July 6, and when the house help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to a room and restrained her, they said.

Two other people entered the house in the meantime and smothered the victim with a pillow, the police said. The maid later managed to untied herself and raised an alarm, they said, adding that there were opened briefcases at the scene of the crime, which suggests that the motive was attempted robbery.