MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Ex-union minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife Kitty murdered at Delhi Home

The police have detained one person in connection with the death of Kitty Kumaramangalam and search is on for two other accused

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Kitty Kumaramangalam was murdered at her residence in Delhi’ Vasant Vihar, say Police. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Kitty Kumaramangalam was murdered at her residence in Delhi’ Vasant Vihar, say Police. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was murdered at her residence in Delhi’ Vasant Vihar in the night on July 6, police said on July 7. She was 67 years old, they added.

 

According to news agency PTI, the police suspect attempted robbery to be the motive behind the killing. The cops have apprehended a 24-year-old washerman of the area, identified as Raju, in connection with the case.

Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the washerman had come to the house around 9.00 pm in the night on July 6, and when the house help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to a room and restrained her, they said.

Two other people entered the house in the meantime and smothered the victim with a pillow, the police said. The maid later managed to untied herself and raised an alarm, they said, adding that there were opened briefcases at the scene of the crime, which suggests that the motive was attempted robbery.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Jul 7, 2021 08:05 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.