Ex-PM Manmohan Singh rushed to Delhi's AIIMS after health deteriorates

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on October 13 after his health deteriorated.

According to reports, Singh was under fever and complained of weakness, before being admitted to the hospital.

He is being administered with vital fluids, The Tribune reported, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

Sources told CNN News 18 that Singh has been admitted in the cardiology department of AIIMS. The ex-PM has a history of heart-related ailments, and had undergone a coronary bypass surgery at the hospital in 2009.

In May last year, he was admitted to AIIMS after he had complained of chest pain.

Singh, 89, was also hospitalised earlier this year, after he had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19. The ex-PM, however, had successfully recovered from the infection and was discharged on April 29.

Currently a Congress Rajya Sabha MP representing the state of Rajasthan, Singh had served as the country's prime minister between 2004 to 2014.

Before his 10-year stint at the helm of central government, Singh was also the finance minister during the critical period of 1991 -- when the Indian economy was liberalised to offset a financial emergency.

Before taking the political plunge, Singh had served as the Chief Economic Advisor (1972–1976), Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (1982–1985) and head of the Planning Commission (1985–1987).

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)