you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh flags off 9 cancer detection vans for Punjab

The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to Indian pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on October 30 flagged off nine mobile cancer detection units for Punjab. Punjab MPs Ambika Soni, Pratap Singh Bajwa and some other leaders were also present during the flagging off the mobile medicare units from Kapurthala House this morning.



Bajwa also suggested that the government should provide subsidy to Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara through the Kartarpur corridor.

Indian sikh pilgrims are resenting a service charge of USD 20 being imposed by Pakistan on each pilgrim visiting the gurdwara across the border.

 

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Manmohan Singh #Punjab

