MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Ex-Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh suspended by Maharashtra govt

Parambir Singh, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai top cop in May this year, was appointed as Director General (Home Guards).

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
File image of Param Bir Singh (Source: PTI)

File image of Param Bir Singh (Source: PTI)

Former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh has been suspended with immediate effect, the Maharashtra government said in an order issued on December 2.

Singh was removed as Mumbai's top cop and appointed as Director General (Home Guards) in May this year.

The 59-year-old IPS officer would remain under suspension "until further orders", stated the order issued by the state's Home Department.

The action against Singh was taken amid charges of extortion levelled against him. Multiple FIRs have been registered against him in Mumbai and neighbouring satellite cities.

Also Read | Mumbai court cancels NBW against Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Close

Related stories

Notably, Singh has not reported to work since his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, and the subsequent allegations of corruption that he levelled against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

After missing for months, Singh returned to face the probing agencies last month. He resurfaced after the Supreme Court had refused to grant him interim protection from arrest till his whereabouts were known.

The apex court, however, granted interim protection from arrest to Singh on November 22 and sought responses on his plea from the state government, its DGP Sanjay Pande and the CBI.

In another relief for Singh, a magistrate court in Mumbai cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against him in connection with an extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Maharashtra #Mumbai police #Parambir Singh
first published: Dec 2, 2021 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.