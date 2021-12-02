Ex-Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh suspended by Maharashtra govt

File image of Param Bir Singh (Source: PTI)

Former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh has been suspended with immediate effect, the Maharashtra government said in an order issued on December 2.

Singh was removed as Mumbai's top cop and appointed as Director General (Home Guards) in May this year.

The 59-year-old IPS officer would remain under suspension "until further orders", stated the order issued by the state's Home Department.

The action against Singh was taken amid charges of extortion levelled against him. Multiple FIRs have been registered against him in Mumbai and neighbouring satellite cities.

Notably, Singh has not reported to work since his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, and the subsequent allegations of corruption that he levelled against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

After missing for months, Singh returned to face the probing agencies last month. He resurfaced after the Supreme Court had refused to grant him interim protection from arrest till his whereabouts were known.

The apex court, however, granted interim protection from arrest to Singh on November 22 and sought responses on his plea from the state government, its DGP Sanjay Pande and the CBI.

In another relief for Singh, a magistrate court in Mumbai cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against him in connection with an extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station.