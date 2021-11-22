MARKET NEWS

Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh gets interim protection from arrest in extortion case

A magistrate court had declared the former Mumbai Police commissioner a “proclaimed offender” in an extortion case registered against him and some other officers in the city.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
File Image of Param Bir Singh

File Image of Param Bir Singh


The Supreme Court on November 22 granted interim protection from arrest to former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh and asked him to join the probe.


Among other things, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice SK Kaul, agreed to listen to Singh’s pleas and issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the Maharashtra government. it has set the next hearing on December 6.


Justice Kaul asked Singh’s lawyer to inform the court about his whereabouts. Singh, currently posted as Director-General of Home Guards, attended his office last in May, after which he went on leave.


ALSO READ: No protection, no hearing until we know where you are, says SC on IPS officer Param Bir Singh's plea


Earlier on November 17, a magistrate court in Mumbai declared the former Mumbai Police commissioner a “proclaimed offender” in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.


Mumbai Police’s crime branch – probing the extortion case – had sought the proclamation against him, saying that the IPS officer could not be traced even after the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.


“I am very much in this country but hiding as I face threat to my life. I am ready to appear before the CBI within 48 hours. If I am wrong, then take me to the task,” Singh told the apex court through his lawyer, appealing against the charges pressed by the police.


Under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a court can publish a proclamation requiring an accused to appear if a warrant issued against him or her cannot be executed.


As per Section 83, after issuing such a proclamation, the court can also order attachment of the proclaimed offender’s properties. Former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze is also an accused in the case, registered at the Goregaon police station in the city.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: #CBI #Extortion Case #Maharashtra #Param Bir Singh #Supreme Court
first published: Nov 22, 2021 04:16 pm

