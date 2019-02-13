Ex-MP CM Shivraj Chouhan meets Kamal Nath, discusses various issues

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met his successor Kamal Nath at the state secretariat here on Wednesday and held talks with him on various issues.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chouhan said he drew Nath's attention towards farmers' concerns and law and order situation.

"I sought compensation for the farmers, whose crops were damaged due to hail and frost in different parts of the state recently. Besides, I drew the government's attention towards its Rs 2 lakh loan waiver schemes for the farmers," he added.

"Farmers want the loan waiver scheme to be simplified. I also underlined the need to improve the law and order situation in the state," he said.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has waived the outstanding short term crop loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh. The party had promised the farm loan waiver in the run up to the November 28 MP assembly polls.