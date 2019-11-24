App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-MP CM Kailash Joshi dies, PM Modi lauds his contribution

Kailash Joshi was suffering from heart problems and diabetes, an official at the hospital said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi died at a private hospital here on November 24 after prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 90.

"He breathed his last at the Bansal Hospital here," his son and former state minister Deepak Joshi told PTI.

Kailash Joshi was suffering from heart problems and diabetes, an official at the hospital said.

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at Joshi's demise and lauded his contribution towards strengthening the Jan Sangh and BJP.

related news

In a tweet, Modi said, "Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh's growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India."

"He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

"He was an embodiment of soft-spokeness, simplicity and easy going character. His death has caused an irreparable loss in political circle," tweeted MP chief minister Kamal Nath.

Senior BJP leader and former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the hospital soon after getting information about Joshi's death.

"An era has come to an end with the passing away of respected Kailash Joshi. He gave a new direction to politics in MP - voice of the poor and weak. He was humble and soft- spoken," Chouhan said in his tweet.

Joshi is survived by three sons and three daughters. His wife died a few months back, a source said.

The last rites will be performed on Monday at his ancestral town Hatpipalya in Dewas district, former BJP MP Alok Sanjar said.

Born on July 14, 1929, Joshi, who was called as the 'saint of politics', served as the state's chief minister from 1977 to 1978.

He was a legislator for eight terms and also served as member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

He represented the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency from 2004 to 2014.

The Madhya Pradesh government late Sunday evening declared state mourning till November 26 as a mark of respect.

First Published on Nov 24, 2019 07:11 pm

