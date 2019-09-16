App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar fails to turn up at CBI office

The CBI had directed Kumar to appear before its officials by 2 pm September 16, but he did not turn up at CGO complex office of the premier investigating agency in the Salt Lake area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CBI
CBI

Former Kolkata police commissioner- Rajeev Kumar- failed to turn up at the CBI office on September 16 to face interrogation in connection with the Saradha scam.

The CBI had directed Kumar to appear before its officials by 2 pm September 16, but he did not turn up at CGO complex office of the premier investigating agency in the Salt Lake area.

This is the second occasion since September 14 last that Kumar defied the CBI summons to present himself before its investigating team in the scam.

Close

The CBI officials had gone to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on September 14 and handed over a letter for the Director General of Police of West Bengal Veerendra, directing Kumar to appear before the CBI officials at 2 pm on September 16.

related news

Kumar is currently the Additional Director General of Police in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

CBI officials went to the state secretariat on September 16 morning again and delivered letters for Chief Secretary Malay De and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, in connection with Kumar not appearing before the agency on Saturday.

Two CBI officers reached the state secretariat on September 16 and delivered the letters to the two senior officials.

The probe agency, in the letters, sought to know the whereabouts of the police officer and the grounds on which he had gone on a month-long leave, a senior official at the state secretariat told PTI.

The agency also sought to know when Kumar would be joining duty, the official said.

The orders of the Calcutta High Court withdrawing protection against arrest to Kumar were also attached with the letters.

The Calcutta High Court on September 13 had vacated its interim order granting the former Kolkata Police commissioner protection from arrest in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Subsequently, CBI officials had visited Kumar's official residence at Park Street for handing over a letter, asking him to appear before the agency's office at Salt Lake on September 14.

Kumar did not come before the CBI officials on that day, sources said.

Kumar was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases.

CBI officials said that Kumar had allegedly suppressed evidences crucial for filing the final chargesheet in the Saradha scam case.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. Kumar is untraceable and his phone is also not reachable.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #CBI #India #Kolkata Police

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.