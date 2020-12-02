Ex- High Court judge CS Karnan arrested for his defamatory remarks on judges' wives: Report

CS Karnan had allegedly made offensive comments against the wives of Supreme Court and High Court judges which surfaced online.

Former Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan (PTI)

Former High Court judge, Justice CS Karnan, has been arrested for allegedly making defamatory remarks against wives of judges, woman judges on December 2, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the ex-judge had allegedly made offensive comments against the wives of Supreme Court and High Court judges which surfaced online.

Karnan's arrest comes a day after the Madras High Court directed the DGP to personally appear before it on December 7 to apprise the court of the progress against the former judge, reported Bar and Bench.