Ex- High Court judge CS Karnan arrested for his defamatory remarks on judges' wives: Report

CS Karnan had allegedly made offensive comments against the wives of Supreme Court and High Court judges which surfaced online.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 04:58 PM IST
Former Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan (PTI)
Former Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan (PTI)

Former High Court judge, Justice CS Karnan, has been arrested for allegedly making defamatory remarks against wives of judges, woman judges on December 2, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the ex-judge had allegedly made offensive comments against the wives of Supreme Court and High Court judges which surfaced online.

Karnan's arrest comes a day after the Madras High Court directed the DGP to personally appear before it on December 7 to apprise the court of the progress against the former judge, reported Bar and Bench.

In 2017, Karnan evaded the police after the Supreme Court sanctioned an arrest warrant against him, sentencing him to a six-month jail term after holding him in contempt of court following a series of defiant counter-orders he had repeatedly issued against the apex court. Karnan was released from prison in December 2017.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Justice CS Karnan
first published: Dec 2, 2020 04:58 pm

