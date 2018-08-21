App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ex-employee steals data, tries to extort $50,000 from CEO

An ex-employee of a private firm has threatened his CEO to pay him $50K for not sharing the crucial details regarding his company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Venumadhav Indruthi, CEO of a private firm in Bengaluru that provides communication platform to its customers, has claimed that his ex-employee has threatened him to leak his company’s confidential details if he fails to pay him $50,000.

As reported by The Times Of India, an extortion case was registered by Indruthi of Pilvo Communications Pvt Ltd. in the last week of July. Indruthi claimed that Arvind Eshwarlal, 42, of Cooke Town, had joined operation division of his firm on November 2017 and started mailing his colleague on May 18 and 19 this year stating that he will reveal the confidential details of his firm to his competitors and clients.

“He also mailed me on 30th May that he has many crucial data concerning the company and will reveal to customers and other companies if he fails to pay him $50k,” said Indruthi.

Indruthi moved to Cybercrime cell after this incident and filed an extortion case against him. However, Arvind has obtained anticipatory bail with certain conditions from a session court but his laptops and mobile phones were seized by cyber crime police.

Eshwarlal moved to court after the investigation by cyber crime police and the court has ordered that when needed investigators can take Eshwarlal into Custody but only after filing an application before the magistrate.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 09:27 pm

tags #India #Trending News

