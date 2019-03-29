App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-Congressman Nimbalkar to be BJP candidate from Madha

This constituency in Solapur district will see a contest between NCP's Sanjay Shinde and Nimbalkar who joined the BJP only last week.

The BJP on Friday announced candidature of Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar from Madha in Western Maharashtra.

This constituency in Solapur district will see a contest between NCP's Sanjay Shinde and Nimbalkar who joined the BJP only last week.

Nimbalkar was earlier the district chief of the Congress.

Polling will be held in Madha on April 23, the third phase.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar won from Madha in 2009 when the constituency came into existence following delimitation, and in 2014 it was won by NCP's Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

