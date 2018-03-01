App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 28, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-CM of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio resigns from Lok Sabha seat

Three-time chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, who was recently elected unopposed in Nagaland Assembly elections, has resigned from his Lok Sabha seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three-time chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, who was recently elected unopposed in Nagaland Assembly elections, has resigned from his Lok Sabha seat. The resignation of 67-year-old Rio has been accepted by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

"Neiphiu Rio, an elected member of Lok Sabha from Nagaland parliamentary constituency of Nagaland, has resigned his seat in Lok Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Speaker with effect from February 22, 2018," an official notification said.

He was declared winner from the Northern Angami-II assembly seat in Kohima district earlier this month after his rival withdrew his nomination.

Rio has quit the Naga People’s Front, the party he had formed after leaving the Congress in 2002, and joined a new party-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) to contest the assembly polls held yesterday.

The NDPP has tied up with the BJP and is contesting in 40 seats in the 60-member assembly, while the BJP is fighting in the remaining 20 seats. Results of the polls will be declared on March 3.

Rio was the chief minister of Nagaland for three terms - 2003–08, 2008–13 and 2013–14. He was elected from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland in 2014.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nagaland #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Politics

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC