Ex-Chhattisgarh CM's son Amit Jogi arrested on cheating charge

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi, who heads the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), was arrested on September 3 in the state's Bilaspur district on charges of cheating and forgery, police said.

The arrest was made following a police complaint lodged against him by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi constituency in the 2013 state Assembly polls, Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Paikra in her complaint said Amit Jogi allegedly submitted wrong information about his birth place in the affidavit while filing his nomination papers for the 2013 state polls, he said.

According to Paikra, he mentioned his place of birth as Sarbahara village in Gaurela area of Bilaspur whereas, she claimed, he was born in the US, the official said.

Amit Jogi subsequently won the Assembly poll from Bilaspur's Marwahi seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

After the investigation for about six months, he was arrested on Tuesday, Agrawal said. "Amit Jogi was arrested from Marwahi Sadan in Bilaspur, based on the FIR lodged against him in February this year at Gaurela police station in the district," he said.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), he said.

After losing the 2013 polls, Paikra had filed an election petition in the Chhattisgarh High Court, challenging Amit Jogi's caste and place of birth.

The high court dismissed the petition in January this year on the ground that the term of the Chhattisgarh Assembly (2013-2018) had already ended.

On Monday, Paikra along with some residents of Marwahi constituency staged a protest in front of the superintendent of police's office in Bilaspur, demanding action on the FIR lodged by her against Amit Jogi.

Last week, an FIR was also registered against his 73-year-old father Ajit Jogi, who served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, after a government-appointed committee rejected the latter's claim of being a tribal.

A high-level caste scrutiny committee set up by the state government last month dismissed Ajit Jogi's claim of belonging to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) and cancelled his caste certificates.

Subsequently, Ajit Jogi, the founder of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), was booked for allegedly fraudulently obtaining caste certificates, the police said.