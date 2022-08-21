English
    Ex-BJP MLA booked for remarks on lynching five people

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who was caught on tape saying that his supporters have so far "lynched five people" for cow smuggling, has been booked by the Alwar Police for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity.

    SHO of Govindgarh police station, Shiv Shankar, said the case was registered by police on the basis of the video which surfaced after he visited the family of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini, who was lynched by Meva Muslim community members on suspicion of tractor theft, on Friday.

    Saini died during treatment at Jaipur's state-run SMS Hospital on Monday. Shankar said the FIR was registered under section IPC 153-A for promoting hatred and enmity on the grounds of religion.

    In the video, the BJP leader is seen making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of Saini. "We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror.

    This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail," the MLA is seen saying in the video, referring to the Pehlu Khan and Rakbar Khan lynching cases. "

    As the remarks sparked a controversy, BJP's Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka told PTI.
