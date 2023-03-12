 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ex-Bengal CM Siddhartha Shankar Ray's house to get heritage tag

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

Ayan Ray, the former Bengal CM's grandnephew, said he will accordingly reply to the KMC if a notice is served in this connection.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to include former West Bengal chief minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray's south-Kolkata residence on its list of heritage buildings, councillor Sandip Ranjan Bakshi said on Saturday.

Built in 1900, Ray's residence, a two-storey red brick structure, is considered to be a landmark in Hazra area.

"This is the house where Ray hosted personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Pandit Ravi Shankar. It is a part of history. We have, therefore, decided to protect this building by enlisting it as one of the city's heritage sites," Bakshi, who represents the area in the city civic body, told PTI.

He said an announcement in this regard will be made early next week.