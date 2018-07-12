Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's British lawyer denied entry into India

British lawyer Alexander Carlile was deported from Delhi Airport, hours after he landed there on Wednesday night, because of a discrepancy in his Indian visa.

Carlile is a legal consultant for jailed former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and was in Delhi to address a media conference, according to an NDTV report.

The conference was aimed at explaining "the complexities of Khaleda Zia's case to the international media community".

But when the authorities examined Carlile's Indian visa, they found that the purpose of his visit did not correspond to what was mentioned on the visa document.

"His intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar was quoted as saying.

"It was therefore decided to deny him entry into India upon arrival," Kumar said.

Khaleda Zia has nearly three dozen criminal cases filed against her. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has maintained that these are part of a conspiracy to keep Zia and her family away from politics.

According to an interview of Carlile by Dhaka Tribune, the lawyer wanted to host the conference in India because he had not been permitted to enter the Bangladesh capital.