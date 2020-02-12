App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

EVMs cannot be tampered with, no question of going back to ballot paper: CEC

Addressing the 'Times Now Summit', the CEC lamented that the day-to-day dialogue is becoming "more coarse " and it should be "avoided".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday asserted that the electronic voting machines cannot be tampered with and that there was no question of going back to the ballot paper.

He also said that the Commission would engage with political parties in the coming days on various electoral reforms and the model code.

Close

He said EVMs can malfunction like a car or a pen but they cannot be tampered with.He said the machines are in use for 20 years now and there was no question of returning to the ballot paper.

Various courts, including the Supreme Court, have upheld the use of the machines to cast votes, he pointed out.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

