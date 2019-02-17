Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

EVI Technologies plans to set up 20,000 EV charging stations

Currently, the start-up has presence in 16 different locations in 10 states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider EVI Technologies plans to invest around Rs 100 crore in the next one and a half years to set up 20,000 charging stations across the country, a senior company official said. The firm, incubated at the Electropreneur Park funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has also tied up with BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd to set up around 3,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Delhi.

"We have a target to create a network of around 20,000 EV chargers in the next one and a half years. This will include home and public charging stations," EVI Technologies Chief Executive Officer Rupesh Kumar told PTI.

When asked about the investments for the planned stations, he said: "It will be around Rs 100 crore. We are tying up with some finance partners, who are already providing finance for the leasing model. We are already in discussion with some of them."

Currently, the start-up has presence in 16 different locations in 10 states.

related news

EVI Technologies, which started in June 2017, offers its charging stations on lease for private users. It won orders for 50 charging stations from EESL in December 2017 which is being currently installed in complexes of several ministries.

When asked about funding for its projects, he said: "Initially, we had seed funding for the government order. We are now in talks with some angel investors for funding. Looking to raise around Rs 5 crore."

Commenting on the company's tie-up with BSES, Kumar said around 3,000 charging stations are being planned at an investment of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per charging station.

While EVI will invest to set up those stations that will be leased out, BSES will provide charging connections with tariff set at Rs 5 per unit for stations in the Capital.

"These will be set up in locations where heavy e-rickshaw charging takes place. Our stations can even charge electric four-wheelers," Kumar added.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 11:14 am

tags #EV #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.