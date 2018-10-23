Everything has collapsed under BJP-led regime: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said "everything has collapsed" in the country under the BJP-led regime at the Centre.

Talking to reporters, Naidu also targeted the government over the feud between Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, which turned murkier with the arrest of a deputy SP in the Special Investigation Team headed by Asthana over bribery charges.

"We have a dedicated solar policy but the government, they messed up everything. It is a dire situation. They are messing (up) everything," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said.

"Today, you see (the) CBI also, they are messing (up things). All institutions you see, everything has collapsed. Never visualised all these things," Naidu added.

The former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Naidu also demanded the abolition of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denomination currency notes to curb corruption.

"Why are we having Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 (notes)? If all your money (can be accessed) through an app, why should you pay (using cash). Abolish (Rs) 500 and (Rs) 2,000 (currency notes). Then corruption will go," he said.

Listing the "follies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Naidu said, "Democracy is at stake. Secularism is in danger. Economy has collapsed and institutions (have been) destroyed. Even the Centre-state relations (have) deteriorated," he said.

"Everybody expected that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will deliver. But he (Modi) disappointed (all)," he said.