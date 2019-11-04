App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Everyone should maintain restraint after Ayodhya verdict: Spiritual leader

"The verdict on Ayodhya may go either way. However, it is the moral responsibility of both the communities to retain the harmony India is famous for," Tirtha Maharaj told the media in Govardhan Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Spiritual leader Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth Maharaj has appealed to both Hindus and Muslims to maintain restraint after the Ayodhya case verdict later this month. The seer said celebratory procession should be avoided and no effort should be made to "belittle" the other side.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth Maharaj #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #India

