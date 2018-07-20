App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Everyone must maintain Parliamentary decorum: Speaker

The Speaker's comments came during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha where he attacked the Narendra Modi government's policies.

PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi delivered his much-awaited speech in the Lok Sabha on July 20. Gandhi was speaking during the No-trust debate.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi delivered his much-awaited speech in the Lok Sabha on July 20. Gandhi was speaking during the No-trust debate. Here are five of the most important points raised by Gandhi during his speech. (Image: LSTV)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today reprimanded Congress President Rahul Gandhi for giving a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "drama" and said everyone must maintain decorum in Parliament.

The Speaker's comments came during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha where he attacked the Narendra Modi government's policies.

Mahajan said she was not opposed to Rahul hugging any individual but everyone has to maintain decorum in Parliament.

"We have to maintain decorum as an MP. Outsiders cannot maintain decorum. I want that everyone should live in harmony. No one is my enemy, Rahul is like my son," she said.

Without taking anyone's name, the Speaker said she did not like the hug as "he (Modi) is the Prime Minister."

"There is a decorum for every Parliamentarian. I am also a mother. At that time he was the Prime Minister. We should maintain the decorum of the House. I thought what drama was happening," she said, apparently referring to Rahul's hug.

Referring to Rahul's hug, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the incident reminded him of the ' ', a forest conservation movement in Garhwal Himalayas where people embraced the trees to prevent them from being cut.

"Chipko movement has started in Parliament. This is not good," Singh said.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

