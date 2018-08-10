App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 07:54 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Every tribal person in Madhya Pradesh will have a house by 2022, promises Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Announcing this on the occasion of World Tribal Day, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan showered sops on the tribal population and pledged to uplift the community that has been lagging behind in growth and development.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The BJP government in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has decided to withdraw petty criminal cases pending against people from the tribal community.



Addressing a convention of tribals in Dhar district, Chouhan also announced that by the end of 2022, each and every tribal person in the state would have a house of his own.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:54 am

tags #BJP #Economy #Madhya Pradesh

