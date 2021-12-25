MARKET NEWS

Every third informal worker registered on e-Shram, total enrollment crosses 14-crore mark         

The latest data of the portal shows that the top five states in terms of the number of registration on e-Shram portal are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Gender analysis of the data shows that 52.56 percent are female while 47.44 percent are male.

PTI
December 25, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
(Representative image)

Every third informal sector worker in India is now registered on the e-Shram portal with registration on the portal crossing the 14 crore mark in four months, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on December 25.

The national database being created on e-Shram portal will eventually help the government to provide various social security and other welfare benefits to unorganised workers in the country. The e-sharm portal was launched on August 26, 2021.

“e-Shram portal in just about 4 months 14 crore crossed… Kudos to all those who made it possible,” the labour and employment minister tweeted on Saturday.

According to the minister, as many as 14,02,92,825 informal sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal.

The data shows that 42.64 percent of registered workers are other backward classes (OBC) followed by 26.45 percent from the general category, 22.54 percent from the scheduled caste, and 8.38 percent from the Scheduled Tribe.

It also shows that over 94 percent of registered workers’ income is Rs 10,000 per month or below while over four percent have income in the range of Rs 10,001 to Rs 15,000 per month.

About 51 percent of registered workers are farm labourers followed by 11 percent in the construction sector, 10 percent in domestic and household workers, and 6.5 percent in the apparel segment.

About 61 percent of registered workers’ ages range from 18 years to 40 years, 23 percent in the range of 40 years to 50 years, and 12 percent above 50 years. About four percent of registered workers are in the age group of 16 years to 18 years.

 
PTI
Tags: #E-Shram portal #Informal Workers
first published: Dec 25, 2021 05:00 pm

