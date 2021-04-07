English
Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 vaccine access

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe.

PTI
April 07, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all, and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life.

"It's ridiculous to debate needs and wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life," he said, using the hashtag "#CovidVaccine".

The health ministry on Tuesday said that the vaccine needs to be given to those who need it and not those who want it. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.
PTI
TAGS: #Congress #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Rahul Gandhi #vaccine
first published: Apr 7, 2021 12:26 pm

