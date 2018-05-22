Every family in 16K villages benefitted from Gram Swaraj Abhiyan: Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah today projected the Modi government's drive to cover villages with large Dalit and tribal population with its seven key welfare schemes as a success that benefitted 1.28 crore people and announced that it aimed to include all villages under these programmes before the next Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a press conference in which he gave details of the beneficiaries of the seven schemes, which include providing LPG cylinders, electricity connection, LED bulbs and life insurance among other benefits to the poor, under the recent Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, he also asserted that the government will cover 65,000 villages by August 15 this year.

There will be no home in these villages where there is no electricity, bank account or LPG cylinder, he said.

Under the campaign, which was held between April 14 and May 5, over 16,850 villages were covered, he said claiming that there is no family which did not benefit from the drive.

For the first time in 70 years, the poor in the villages saw the government reaching their doorsteps, he said, noting that all party MPs, MLAs and organisational leaders spent a night in these villages and 1,200 central government officials also did the same.

He said that the welfare schemes was "cent percent success".

"For the first time after independence a government has worked to make over 16,000 villages problem-free. It will continue to do that," he said.

Though he insisted that this government drive should not be linked to elections, the exercise is seen to be aimed at maximising the BJP dispensation's connect with the rural poor, especially those coming from the backward sections of society like Dalits and tribals, before the next Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the Dalit issues, Shah said these villages had over 40 percent of population from the community.

Now the government and the BJP would ensure power connection, LPG connection and opening of new bank accounts and full coverage of all other welfare schemes in 45,000 villages of the 115 most-backward districts in the country by August 15, 2018, he told reporters.

Under the campaign, which had started from Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, Shah said as many as 3,68,978 programmes were held which benefitted 1.28 crore people.

"We have done complete coverage of these over 16,850 villages with these 7 schemes. There is not a single person in these villages whom these schemes have not reached. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given this biggest tribute to Ambedkar," he said.

Over 10.93 lakh families were given LPG cylinders, 5.02 lakh families got electricity connections, over 20 lakh Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened, more than 25 lakh LED bulbs were distributed and 16.14 lakh people got life insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh, Shah said, giving details of the benefits.

"These villages had this feeling of development reaching them for the first time in 70 years," he said.