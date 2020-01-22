‘Even I don’t know my date of birth’: NPR may drop such questions, says Paswan

Paswan has, however, added that the NPR exercise by far, is similar to the Census
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, on January 21, said the Centre might consider the demand to remove questions regarding the date and the place of birth of a respondent’s parents from the National Population Register (NPR).
"Even I do not know my date of birth. Do I cease to become a citizen on that account? I had told the Home Ministry that these things will cause confusion. Now the ministry has amended the forms," Paswan told News18.
Those opposing NPR have claimed that it would be later used for the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Critics have claimed that their concern stems from the existence of columns such as those related to places of birth of parents.
Notably, the Home Ministry had recently said that people could "skip" the aforementioned columns after a request was made by many non-BJP ruled states that these be "dropped".
Paswan has, however, added that the NPR exercise by far is similar to the Census.
According to a report in The Hindu, Paswan has said that there is no question of extending the Assam's NRC exercise to the entire nation."When the prime minister of the country has already clarified that there has been no discussion or decision around implementing NRC across the nation, what is the point of having a debate on it," he added.