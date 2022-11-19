 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Even her critics recognise her patriotism, staunch secularism, empathy for poor: Sonia on Indira Gandhi

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

Sonia said those who have received the award have exemplified the values Indira Gandhi cherished, the ideals she espoused, and the causes she championed.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said former prime minister Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark on the country and even her critics recognise her commitment to "all-inclusive patriotism, her staunch secularism' and empathy for the poor.

The former Congress president was speaking at an event to present the 2021 Indira Gandhi prize for peace, disarmament and development. She said those who have received the award have exemplified the values Indira Gandhi cherished, the ideals she espoused, and the causes she championed.

The award was given to 'Pratham', a non-governmental organisation working for providing quality education to all children.

"Every once in a while institutions and organisations too are recognised for their contributions in areas very close to her (Indira Gandhi's) heart. Today is one such occasion," Sonia Gandhi said.

The prize was presented by former vice president M Hamid Ansari to the NGO for its pioneering work over more than 25 years towards seeking to ensure every child has access to quality education, for its innovative use of digital technology to deliver education, for its programmes to provide skills to young adults and for its regular evaluation of the quality of education and timely response in enabling children to learn during the Covid-related school closures.

"Indira Gandhi left an indelible imprint on our country. She continues to be applauded and admired for her numerous achievements.