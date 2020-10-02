Even as sedition cases rose, conviction rate remained low in 2019, NCRB data shows

Data for the year 2019 released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed cases of sedition and those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have increased but only three percent of sedition charges have resulted in convictions, said a report by The Indian Express.

According to the report, while the data showed that even as sedition cases rose, the 'Offenses Against the State' category saw a fall of over 11.3 percent from the year before.

This category includes cases filed under the UAPA, the damage to property act, Official Secrets Act (OSA) and IPC sections 124A, 121, 122, 123 and 153B.

The fall in this category, according to the report, can be attributed to the decline in cases registered under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Cases under this went down from 7,127 in 2018 and 7,892 in 2017 to 6,079 in 2019.

As far as sedition cases were concerned, the NCRB data shows that 93 cases were filed in 2019 as against 70 in 2018 and 51 in 2017. State-wise, Karnataka recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Assam and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In terms of the conviction rate, the UAPA charges had among the higher rates in 2019 at 29.2 percent while sedition had the lowest at 3.3 percent--- a drop from 33.3 percent conviction rate in sedition charges in 2016.

In terms of the people arrested for sedition, says the report, the numbers in 2019 were up from those in 2018. In 2018, 56 were held on sedition charges while 96 arrests were made in 2019.