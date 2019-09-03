Even as Centre plans investors summit in J&K, business leaders continue to be in detention

Even as the Centre prepares to host a Global Investment Summit in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 provisions, several business leaders in the Valley continue to be in detention.

According to a report by the Indian Express, at least eight business leaders hailing from the Kashmir Valley have been detained.

These leaders include Mubeen Shah (63), the former chairman of J&K Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Yaseen Khan (60), president of Kashmir Economic Alliance and Shakeel Qalandar (58), former president of Federation of Chamber of Industries Kashmir.

Shah and Khan have been detained in Agra, Uttar Pradesh while Qalandar is in Srinagar, according to the report.

A family member of Shah told the newspaper that he was arrested from his residence at 1 am on August 5. His family has since left for New Delhi to be closer to him.

"The police said there was no arrest warrant but it had orders to take him to the police station," Shah's wife, Asifa, said.

The businessman's family said that even though they had sought visitation rights and the J&K Home Department had sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 28 to allow the meeting, yet the jail authorities had not allowed the meet.

Asifa told the newspaper that they were, however, allowed to provide clothes, medicines and articles of daily use. The family is now preparing paperwork for Shah's release and will file a plea soon, Asifa added.

Shah is the chief executive of the Alson Group and the Kohimaran Group, and belongs to one of Kashmir's oldest business families. According to the report, the family's interests are in automobiles, cement, marble and matches.

The report states that the police knocked on Khan's door on the midnight of August 4-5 and took him away without providing any documentation. "We have been told that he is in Agra but we have not been able to meet him," Khan's wife said, adding that their youngest son has been distressed ever since Khan's arrest and had to be hospitalised.

According to Khan's family, they were told that he would be released after a day or two. "It’s been almost a month now, he did not even have a change of clothes," his wife said.

Qalandar, meanwhile, was taken from his home at 2 am on August 5, according to his daughter, Samra. "My father and I were following the news on TV when we heard a knock on the door. We were completely taken aback. He had never been detained before," she said.

Qalandar had served on the C Rangarajan committee formed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to formulate a plan for the creation of jobs in J&K. The businessman's family deals in furnishing and interiors, according to the report.

Unlike Khan and Shah, Qalandar is able to meet his family, the report states. "We have heard that they might be released soon, so we are going to wait it out," Ehtasham, Samra's brother said.

Meanwhile, the J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal told the newspaper that the state is expecting an investment of up to Rs 10,000 crore from the summit.