Even an united opposition can not stop BJP's juggernaut : Rai

Bihar BJP President Nityanand Rai today asserted that an united opposition cannot stop BJP's "juggernaut" as the NDA government of Narendra Modi has taken pro-poor and pro-people initiatives in the past four years of its rule.

Around 22 crore poor families had benefitted by various developmental work and schemes initiated by the Narendra Modi government in the last four years and raised their standard of living, he said.

"The Modi government could achieve milestones in just four years what Congress could not do in 54 years of its rule at the Centre," Rai said referring the Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan Yojanas.

"Opposition parties are saying that they will stop BJP as they have united against it. But even an united opposition cannot stop BJP's juggernaut," Rai, also Lok Sabha MP told reporters here.

He said the Centre now aims at providing healthcare facility to 10 crore poor and vulnerable families with a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, he said.

Terming Narendra Modi as the "greatest well wisher" of SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs, Rai said that the NDA govenrment has made biggest allocation of Rs 95,000 crore for SCs and STs in the budget.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said it has always used the name of B R Ambedkar for fetching votes but did nothing concrete for him.

"It was the Congress which prevented Ambedkar from entering Lok Sabha. Even Jawaharlal Nehru had campaigned against him. It was Jana Sangh president Syama Prasad Mookerjee who splayed a pivotal role in sending B R Ambedkar to the Rajya Sabha," he said.

Elaborating, he said Mookerjee along with his party's 15 MPs garnered support from Bengal and formed the National Democratic Front. With the help of the NDF MPs, Mookerjee sent Ambedkar to the Rajya Sabha.

In reply to queries on BJP allies, specially JD(U) keeping away from its fourth anniversary celebrations, Rai said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NDA constituents and several union ministers will participate in a function on June 7 here for the joint celebration of the NDA government's achievements.