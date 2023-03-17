 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

EV charging stations susceptible to cyber attacks: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India, received reports of vulnerabilities in products and applications related to electric vehicle charging stations.

Nitin Gadkari

Electric vehicle charging stations are also susceptible to cyber attacks and cyber security incidents like any other technological application, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India, received reports of vulnerabilities in products and applications related to electric vehicle charging stations.

"The government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats and is actively taking steps to combat the issue of hacking," Gadkari said.

He said as per the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, the number of cyber security incidents during 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 is 2,08,456; 3,94,499; 11,58,208; 14,02,809 and 13,91,457, respectively.